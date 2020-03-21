Dynamite (DYNMT) Market Capitalization Tops $156,247.66

Dynamite (CURRENCY:DYNMT) traded down 8.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 21st. One Dynamite token can now be purchased for about $0.42 or 0.00006841 BTC on major exchanges including DDEX and Mercatox. Dynamite has a total market capitalization of $156,247.66 and approximately $146,973.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Dynamite has traded up 23.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004825 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00036350 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.22 or 0.00361775 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00001054 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00016132 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002321 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00014540 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00005009 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Dynamite Profile

Dynamite (DYNMT) is a token. Dynamite’s total supply is 848,965 tokens and its circulating supply is 371,967 tokens. The official website for Dynamite is dynamitetoken.com. Dynamite’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Dynamite Token Trading

Dynamite can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynamite should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dynamite using one of the exchanges listed above.

