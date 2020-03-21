Dynamite Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $110,721.00 (DYNMT)

Dynamite (CURRENCY:DYNMT) traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. During the last week, Dynamite has traded 19.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Dynamite has a total market cap of $147,300.75 and approximately $110,721.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dynamite token can currently be purchased for $0.40 or 0.00006331 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox and DDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004797 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00036162 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.53 or 0.00360201 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00001086 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015781 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002314 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00014027 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00005027 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

About Dynamite

Dynamite (CRYPTO:DYNMT) is a token. Dynamite's total supply is 848,965 tokens and its circulating supply is 371,967 tokens. Dynamite's official website is dynamitetoken.com.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Dynamite Token Trading

Dynamite can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and DDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynamite should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dynamite using one of the exchanges listed above.

