e-Chat Market Capitalization Tops $3,593.53 (ECHT)

e-Chat (CURRENCY:ECHT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. Over the last week, e-Chat has traded 24.9% lower against the dollar. e-Chat has a total market capitalization of $3,593.53 and approximately $1.00 worth of e-Chat was traded on exchanges in the last day. One e-Chat token can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, P2PB2B and Exrates.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get e-Chat alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00053397 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000619 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $273.37 or 0.04365502 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00069779 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00038412 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00006234 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015919 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00011807 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003763 BTC.

e-Chat Token Profile

e-Chat (ECHT) is a token. It launched on October 16th, 2017. e-Chat’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,161,060 tokens. e-Chat’s official website is echat.io. e-Chat’s official Twitter account is @e_Chat_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

e-Chat Token Trading

e-Chat can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Exrates and P2PB2B. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Chat directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade e-Chat should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase e-Chat using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for e-Chat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for e-Chat and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.