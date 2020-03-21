EAGLE POINT CR/COM (NYSE:ECC) & HENGAN INTL GRP/ADR (NYSE:HEGIY) Financial Contrast

HENGAN INTL GRP/ADR (OTCMKTS:HEGIY) and EAGLE POINT CR/COM (NYSE:ECC) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Risk and Volatility

HENGAN INTL GRP/ADR has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EAGLE POINT CR/COM has a beta of 0.64, meaning that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares HENGAN INTL GRP/ADR and EAGLE POINT CR/COM’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HENGAN INTL GRP/ADR N/A N/A N/A EAGLE POINT CR/COM -13.08% N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares HENGAN INTL GRP/ADR and EAGLE POINT CR/COM’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HENGAN INTL GRP/ADR $3.10 billion 2.72 $574.15 million $2.38 14.90 EAGLE POINT CR/COM $66.44 million 2.22 -$8.69 million $1.34 4.66

HENGAN INTL GRP/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than EAGLE POINT CR/COM. EAGLE POINT CR/COM is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HENGAN INTL GRP/ADR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for HENGAN INTL GRP/ADR and EAGLE POINT CR/COM, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HENGAN INTL GRP/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A EAGLE POINT CR/COM 0 0 3 0 3.00

EAGLE POINT CR/COM has a consensus target price of $19.33, indicating a potential upside of 209.33%. Given EAGLE POINT CR/COM’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe EAGLE POINT CR/COM is more favorable than HENGAN INTL GRP/ADR.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of HENGAN INTL GRP/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.2% of EAGLE POINT CR/COM shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of EAGLE POINT CR/COM shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

HENGAN INTL GRP/ADR pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. EAGLE POINT CR/COM pays an annual dividend of $2.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 38.4%. HENGAN INTL GRP/ADR pays out 55.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. EAGLE POINT CR/COM pays out 179.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Summary

HENGAN INTL GRP/ADR beats EAGLE POINT CR/COM on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

HENGAN INTL GRP/ADR Company Profile

Hengan International Group Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells personal hygiene products in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company offers box tissue papers, first-aid products, enema, skin care and cleansing products, baby skin care products, sanitary napkins and pantiliners, kitchen towels/papers, pocket handkerchiefs, preservation bags/paper, toilet rolls, adult and baby diapers, and wet tissues. It is also involved in the trading of various products for ladies, pregnant women, infants, and kids. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Jinjiang, the People's Republic of China.

EAGLE POINT CR/COM Company Profile

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S. senior secured loans. Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. was formed on March 24, 2014 and is domiciled in the United States.

