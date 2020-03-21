EagleX (EGX) Price Hits $0.0001 on Exchanges

EagleX (CURRENCY:EGX) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. EagleX has a total market cap of $4,207.31 and $94.00 worth of EagleX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, EagleX has traded 19.5% higher against the US dollar. One EagleX coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and BiteBTC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002538 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015924 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $173.93 or 0.02773234 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00193668 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00040614 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00036608 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000181 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EagleX Coin Profile

EagleX’s total supply is 72,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,583,500 coins. EagleX’s official Twitter account is @EaglecoinID. The official website for EagleX is eaglepay.io.

EagleX Coin Trading

EagleX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and BiteBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EagleX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EagleX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EagleX using one of the exchanges listed above.

