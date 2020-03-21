easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) Receiving Critical Media Coverage, InfoTrie Reports

News articles about easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) have been trending negative this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. easyJet earned a media sentiment score of -2.50 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

A number of research firms have commented on EJTTF. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of easyJet to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. UBS Group raised shares of easyJet to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of easyJet from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of easyJet to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.81.

EJTTF traded up $1.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.15. 67,632 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,922. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. easyJet has a fifty-two week low of $5.30 and a fifty-two week high of $19.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.17.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2018, the company operated 979 routes and a fleet of 315 aircraft. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircraft; and the provision of graphic design services. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is based in Luton, the United Kingdom.

