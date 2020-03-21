eBoost Price Reaches $0.0012 on Top Exchanges (EBST)

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. eBoost has a total market cap of $122,650.34 and approximately $2.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One eBoost coin can now be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, C-CEX and Trade Satoshi. Over the last seven days, eBoost has traded 15.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.18 or 0.00618767 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015630 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000904 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000039 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007928 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002444 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000303 BTC.

eBoost Profile

eBoost (CRYPTO:EBST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 29th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. The official website for eBoost is www.eboost.fun. eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling eBoost

eBoost can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX, Trade Satoshi and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eBoost should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy eBoost using one of the exchanges listed above.

