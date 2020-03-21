EDC Blockchain (EDC) Achieves Market Cap of $4.41 Million

EDC Blockchain (CURRENCY:EDC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. Over the last week, EDC Blockchain has traded down 20.6% against the dollar. One EDC Blockchain coin can now be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B, DigiFinex, Bit-Z and DDEX. EDC Blockchain has a market capitalization of $4.41 million and $19,266.00 worth of EDC Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EDC Blockchain Profile

EDC Blockchain is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 13th, 2016. EDC Blockchain’s total supply is 5,330,754,415 coins and its circulating supply is 2,670,646,025 coins. EDC Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @EDinarWorldwide. The official website for EDC Blockchain is edinarcoin.com.

EDC Blockchain Coin Trading

EDC Blockchain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, P2PB2B, LocalTrade, Bit-Z and DigiFinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDC Blockchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EDC Blockchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EDC Blockchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

