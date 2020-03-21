Edge (DADI) Achieves Market Cap of $2.27 Million

Edge (CURRENCY:DADI) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 21st. In the last week, Edge has traded up 59% against the dollar. One Edge token can now be bought for $0.0319 or 0.00000511 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, FCoin, KuCoin and OKEx. Edge has a total market capitalization of $2.27 million and approximately $8,093.00 worth of Edge was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Edge alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00054084 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000615 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $271.94 or 0.04361553 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00070398 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00038173 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00006194 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015993 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00011888 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003725 BTC.

Edge Profile

Edge is a token. Its launch date was February 16th, 2018. Edge’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,151,707 tokens. Edge’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Edge is medium.com/dadi. The official website for Edge is edge.network/en. The Reddit community for Edge is /r/edgenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Edge

Edge can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, FCoin, Gate.io, HitBTC, Ethfinex and KuCoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Edge using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Edge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Edge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.