Edgeless 24 Hour Volume Hits $792.00 (EDG)

Edgeless (CURRENCY:EDG) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. In the last week, Edgeless has traded up 22.7% against the US dollar. One Edgeless token can currently be bought for $0.0079 or 0.00000128 BTC on major exchanges including Tidex, ABCC, Liqui and Livecoin. Edgeless has a total market cap of $923,089.70 and approximately $792.00 worth of Edgeless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002565 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016225 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $168.65 or 0.02728694 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00195369 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00040825 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000642 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00036882 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Edgeless

Edgeless launched on December 16th, 2016. Edgeless’ total supply is 132,046,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,046,967 tokens. The official message board for Edgeless is medium.com/edgeless. Edgeless’ official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Edgeless is edgeless.io. The Reddit community for Edgeless is /r/Edgeless and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Edgeless

Edgeless can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC, HitBTC, Bittrex, Upbit, Tidex, Liqui and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edgeless should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Edgeless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

