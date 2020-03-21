EDRCoin Trading Down 6.9% Over Last Week (EDRC)

EDRCoin (CURRENCY:EDRC) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. One EDRCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0077 or 0.00000122 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinExchange and YoBit. During the last week, EDRCoin has traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. EDRCoin has a market capitalization of $22,529.52 and approximately $7.00 worth of EDRCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000471 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000177 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000024 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

EDRCoin Profile

EDRCoin (EDRC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 22nd, 2016. EDRCoin’s total supply is 3,669,691 coins and its circulating supply is 2,931,224 coins. The official website for EDRCoin is www.edrcoin.cash. EDRCoin’s official Twitter account is @EDRCoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling EDRCoin

EDRCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, YoBit and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDRCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EDRCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EDRCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

