Egoras Dollar (EUSD) One Day Volume Tops $434,782.00

Egoras Dollar (CURRENCY:EUSD) traded down 12.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 21st. During the last seven days, Egoras Dollar has traded down 51% against the dollar. Egoras Dollar has a market cap of $2.30 million and $434,782.00 worth of Egoras Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Egoras Dollar token can currently be purchased for about $0.30 or 0.00005025 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00004800 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00036715 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.69 or 0.00360982 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00001070 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00016436 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002401 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00014280 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Egoras Dollar Token Profile

EUSD is a token. Egoras Dollar’s total supply is 10,477,766 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,610,617 tokens. Egoras Dollar’s official website is egoras.com.

Egoras Dollar Token Trading

Egoras Dollar can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Egoras Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Egoras Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Egoras Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

