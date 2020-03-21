Egretia Price Tops $0.0008 (EGT)

Egretia (CURRENCY:EGT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 21st. One Egretia token can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Hotbit, Kucoin and OKEx. During the last seven days, Egretia has traded up 8.8% against the dollar. Egretia has a total market cap of $3.20 million and $1.27 million worth of Egretia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Egretia alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002547 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016273 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.83 or 0.02642611 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.85 or 0.00193544 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00040500 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000639 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00035861 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000181 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Egretia Token Profile

Egretia launched on May 26th, 2018. Egretia’s total supply is 8,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,218,636,064 tokens. Egretia’s official Twitter account is @Egretia_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Egretia is /r/Egretia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Egretia’s official message board is blog.egretia.io. The official website for Egretia is egretia.io.

Buying and Selling Egretia

Egretia can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Bilaxy, CoinEx, OKEx, IDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Egretia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Egretia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Egretia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Egretia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Egretia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.