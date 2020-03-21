ELA Coin Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $612,451.00 (ELAC)

ELA Coin (CURRENCY:ELAC) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. ELA Coin has a market cap of $4.10 million and approximately $612,451.00 worth of ELA Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ELA Coin has traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar. One ELA Coin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0063 or 0.00000071 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex and DigiFinex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002544 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015914 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $174.65 or 0.02785029 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00194335 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00040832 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000638 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00036580 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About ELA Coin

ELA Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 647,370,731 tokens. ELA Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@elamachain. ELA Coin’s official website is www.elamachain.io. ELA Coin’s official Twitter account is @elamachain.

ELA Coin Token Trading

ELA Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELA Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ELA Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ELA Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

