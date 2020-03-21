Eldorado Gold Corp (NYSE:EGO) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its holdings in Eldorado Gold Corp (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,484 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 21,246 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.09% of Eldorado Gold worth $1,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EGO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Eldorado Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $185,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Eldorado Gold during the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 9,316.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 10,341 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 26,400 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 169.8% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 83,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 52,600 shares during the period. 53.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $6.50 target price on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Monday, January 27th. TD Securities upped their target price on Eldorado Gold from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Bank of America upgraded Eldorado Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, CIBC downgraded Eldorado Gold from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.14.

NYSE:EGO traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.15. The stock had a trading volume of 4,971,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,885,573. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.74 and its 200 day moving average is $7.84. Eldorado Gold Corp has a fifty-two week low of $3.05 and a fifty-two week high of $11.29. The stock has a market cap of $849.60 million, a P/E ratio of 10.10, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 0.26% and a net margin of 13.05%. The firm had revenue of $191.90 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Eldorado Gold Corp will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Eldorado Gold Profile

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Turkey, Greece, Brazil, Serbia, Canada, and Romania. The company holds 100% interests in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines in Turkey; Lamaque gold project in Canada; Perama Hill gold-silver project and Sapes in Greece; and Vila Nova iron ore mine and 100% interest in Tocantinzinho gold project in Brazil.

