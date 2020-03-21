Electra Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.00 Million (ECA)

Electra (CURRENCY:ECA) traded 10.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. Electra has a total market cap of $3.00 million and $2,890.00 worth of Electra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Electra coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinFalcon, CoinBene, Fatbtc and Novaexchange. During the last week, Electra has traded 9.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SpaceChain (SPC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded up 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001630 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Electra is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 30th, 2017. Electra’s total supply is 29,529,539,687 coins and its circulating supply is 28,662,383,134 coins. The Reddit community for Electra is /r/Electra_Currency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electra’s official website is electraproject.org. Electra’s official Twitter account is @ElectracoinECA.

Electra can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Novaexchange, CoinBene, Cryptohub, Fatbtc, CoinFalcon, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Electra using one of the exchanges listed above.

