Electroneum Market Capitalization Reaches $21.39 Million (ETN)

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. During the last seven days, Electroneum has traded 6% higher against the US dollar. Electroneum has a market capitalization of $21.39 million and $54,284.00 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Electroneum coin can now be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000034 BTC on major exchanges including Kucoin, Bitbns, Cryptomate and Cryptohub.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 30.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 79.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000024 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Electroneum Profile

Electroneum (ETN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 3rd, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 10,036,733,542 coins. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Electroneum Coin Trading

Electroneum can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, Cryptopia, CoinBene, Cryptohub, Cryptomate, Kucoin, Bitbns and TradeOgre. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

