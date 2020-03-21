Electrum Dark (ELD) Tops One Day Volume of $173,477.00

Electrum Dark (CURRENCY:ELD) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 21st. One Electrum Dark token can now be bought for $0.0130 or 0.00000211 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Electrum Dark has traded up 1,066.1% against the U.S. dollar. Electrum Dark has a total market cap of $50,876.91 and $173,477.00 worth of Electrum Dark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Electrum Dark Token Profile

Electrum Dark (ELD) is a token. It was first traded on March 5th, 2019. Electrum Dark’s total supply is 3,900,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,899,312 tokens. Electrum Dark’s official Twitter account is @electrumdark and its Facebook page is accessible here. Electrum Dark’s official website is electrumdark.com.

Buying and Selling Electrum Dark

Electrum Dark can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electrum Dark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electrum Dark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Electrum Dark using one of the exchanges listed above.

