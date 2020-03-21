Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC Boosts Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 145,665 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,030 shares during the period. Intel accounts for approximately 5.6% of Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $8,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in Intel by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its stake in Intel by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 486,052 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,090,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at about $870,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at about $597,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intel during the third quarter valued at about $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Intel from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Intel from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.71.

In other Intel news, Director Frank D. Yeary sold 12,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $757,090.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 1,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total transaction of $71,809.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,962. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,243 shares of company stock valued at $2,214,260 in the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

INTC stock opened at $45.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.07. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.86 and a fifty-two week high of $69.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.96.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. Intel had a net margin of 29.25% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The firm had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. Intel’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.10%.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

