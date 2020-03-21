Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC Increases Stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)

Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 46.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,465 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,300 shares during the period. Enbridge accounts for approximately 2.1% of Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $3,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ENB. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the third quarter valued at $23,909,000. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in Enbridge by 1.8% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 164,473 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,770,000 after buying an additional 2,833 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Enbridge by 0.3% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 133,719 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,691,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Enbridge by 12.7% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 313,056 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $11,286,000 after buying an additional 35,244 shares during the period. Finally, SWS Partners purchased a new position in Enbridge during the third quarter worth about $231,000. Institutional investors own 55.69% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge stock opened at $25.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.00 and its 200-day moving average is $37.59. The company has a market cap of $50.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Enbridge Inc has a 12 month low of $22.57 and a 12 month high of $43.15.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $9.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 11.38%. Research analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Enbridge from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Sunday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Enbridge from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.54.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

