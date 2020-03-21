Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC Purchases 14,310 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,132 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 14,310 shares during the period. AT&T comprises 2.8% of Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 405,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,358,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at $341,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 8,968,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,353,000 after purchasing an additional 676,744 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 343,833 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,870,000 after purchasing an additional 4,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 482,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,245,000 after purchasing an additional 64,055 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.81 per share, for a total transaction of $3,781,000.00. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on T. ValuEngine raised shares of AT&T from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of AT&T from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.03.

Shares of NYSE T opened at $28.45 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.18 and a 1 year high of $39.70. The stock has a market cap of $223.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.74 and a 200 day moving average of $37.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. AT&T had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The company had revenue of $46.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. AT&T’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

