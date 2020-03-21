Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC Purchases New Holdings in Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK)

Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 42,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,450,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,826,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,573,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,361,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $952,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $151,621,000.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PEAK shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Monday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Healthpeak Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

In other Healthpeak Properties news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ PEAK opened at $20.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.29. Healthpeak Properties has a 12-month low of $18.63 and a 12-month high of $37.93.

Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $531.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.80 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.06%.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Senior Housing and Medical Office, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

