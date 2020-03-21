Elrond 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.39 Million (ERD)

Elrond (CURRENCY:ERD) traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 21st. One Elrond token can now be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance DEX, Binance, Dcoin and Bilaxy. Over the last seven days, Elrond has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. Elrond has a total market cap of $8.01 million and $1.39 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Elrond alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002543 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016195 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $165.96 or 0.02685429 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.92 or 0.00192938 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00040685 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000641 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00035880 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000181 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Elrond Profile

Elrond was first traded on March 16th, 2019. Elrond’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,790,556,005 tokens. The official website for Elrond is elrond.com. Elrond’s official message board is medium.com/elrondnetwork. The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Elrond’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Elrond

Elrond can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Dcoin, Bilaxy, Binance and Binance DEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elrond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elrond using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Elrond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elrond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.