Elrond Hits Market Cap of $8.08 Million (ERD)

Elrond (CURRENCY:ERD) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. Over the last week, Elrond has traded 1.9% higher against the dollar. Elrond has a total market cap of $8.08 million and approximately $1.09 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elrond token can now be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Dcoin, Binance DEX, Binance and Bilaxy.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Elrond alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002544 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015977 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.91 or 0.02764195 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00194226 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00040679 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00036603 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Elrond Token Profile

Elrond was first traded on March 16th, 2019. Elrond’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,790,556,005 tokens. Elrond’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Elrond’s official message board is medium.com/elrondnetwork. The official website for Elrond is elrond.com.

Buying and Selling Elrond

Elrond can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Dcoin, Binance, Binance DEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elrond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elrond using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Elrond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elrond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.