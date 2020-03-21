Elysian Market Capitalization Achieves $37,280.79 (ELY)

Elysian (CURRENCY:ELY) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 21st. One Elysian token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges including YoBit, Liquid, Mercatox and Stocks.Exchange. Elysian has a market capitalization of $37,280.79 and $342,110.00 worth of Elysian was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Elysian has traded 1.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002546 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016014 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.39 or 0.02735565 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.13 or 0.00194824 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00040681 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000638 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00036343 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000181 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Elysian

Elysian’s launch date was June 4th, 2018. Elysian’s total supply is 260,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,966,210 tokens. Elysian’s official Twitter account is @Elysian_ELY and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Elysian is /r/Elysian_ELY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Elysian is medium.com/@Elysian_Ely.

Elysian Token Trading

Elysian can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Hotbit, IDEX, BitForex, YoBit, Mercatox, Liquid and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elysian should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elysian using one of the exchanges listed above.

