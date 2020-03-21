Elysian Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $396,339.00 (ELY)

Elysian (CURRENCY:ELY) traded 19.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 21st. Elysian has a market cap of $35,288.07 and $396,339.00 worth of Elysian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elysian token can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox, CoinExchange, IDEX and Stocks.Exchange. During the last week, Elysian has traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002584 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016762 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.19 or 0.02696952 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.61 or 0.00194185 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00040933 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00035995 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Elysian Profile

Elysian’s genesis date was June 4th, 2018. Elysian’s total supply is 260,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,966,210 tokens. Elysian’s official Twitter account is @Elysian_ELY and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Elysian is medium.com/@Elysian_Ely. The Reddit community for Elysian is /r/Elysian_ELY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Elysian Token Trading

Elysian can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, Hotbit, Stocks.Exchange, BitForex, YoBit, IDEX, Mercatox and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elysian should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elysian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

