Elysium (ELS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1,192.00

Elysium (CURRENCY:ELS) traded down 94% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 21st. One Elysium coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Elysium has traded down 95.2% against the U.S. dollar. Elysium has a total market cap of $1,192.00 and $203.00 worth of Elysium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.30 or 0.00615631 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016064 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000903 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000039 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00008069 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002510 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000305 BTC.

About Elysium

Elysium (CRYPTO:ELS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 4th, 2017. Elysium’s total supply is 14,353,438 coins. Elysium’s official Twitter account is @Elysium_coin.

Buying and Selling Elysium

Elysium can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elysium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elysium using one of the exchanges listed above.

