Emera Inc (TSE:EMA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Emera Inc (TSE:EMA) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$61.82.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Emera from C$59.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. CSFB boosted their target price on shares of Emera from C$56.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Emera from C$56.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Monday, January 20th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Emera from C$61.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Emera from C$59.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th.

Shares of EMA stock opened at C$48.10 on Friday. Emera has a 1 year low of C$44.98 and a 1 year high of C$60.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$57.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$56.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.50.

Emera (TSE:EMA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.60. The company had revenue of C$1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.65 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Emera will post 3.0399998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Emera

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company is also involved in gas transmission and utility energy services businesses; and the provision of energy marketing, trading, and other energy asset management services.

