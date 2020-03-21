Emerald Crypto (EMD) One Day Volume Tops $2.00

Emerald Crypto (CURRENCY:EMD) traded up 11.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 21st. One Emerald Crypto coin can now be bought for about $0.0053 or 0.00000085 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Emerald Crypto has a total market cap of $100,672.40 and $2.00 worth of Emerald Crypto was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Emerald Crypto has traded 44.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Emerald Crypto alerts:

Footy Cash (XFT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Bitcoin Scrypt (BTCS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000057 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000818 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyancoin (NYAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Emerald Crypto Profile

EMD is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 16th, 2013. Emerald Crypto’s total supply is 19,117,129 coins. The official website for Emerald Crypto is www.emeraldcrypto.de. Emerald Crypto’s official Twitter account is @Emerald_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Emerald Crypto

Emerald Crypto can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emerald Crypto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Emerald Crypto should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Emerald Crypto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Emerald Crypto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Emerald Crypto and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.