Emercoin Hits Market Capitalization of $2.39 Million (EMC)

Emercoin (CURRENCY:EMC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. Emercoin has a total market cap of $2.39 million and approximately $5,440.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Emercoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0527 or 0.00000853 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, CoinExchange, LiteBit.eu and Bittrex. In the last week, Emercoin has traded 20.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Emercoin alerts:

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00063427 BTC.

MAZA (MAZA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTokens (BXT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007883 BTC.

Sprouts (SPRTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000056 BTC.

PX (PX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Breakout (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Emercoin Profile

Emercoin (CRYPTO:EMC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 8th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 45,358,602 coins. The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Emercoin’s official website is emercoin.com. The official message board for Emercoin is emercointalk.org. Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC.

Buying and Selling Emercoin

Emercoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Upbit, Crex24, CoinExchange, LiteBit.eu, xBTCe, Cryptopia, Tux Exchange, Bittrex and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Emercoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Emercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Emercoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Emercoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.