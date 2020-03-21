Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Stake Decreased by Scopus Asset Management L.P.

Scopus Asset Management L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 37.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 304,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 185,849 shares during the period. Scopus Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $23,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 108.0% during the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 385,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,129 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 79.4% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 73.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on EMR. Royal Bank of Canada cut Emerson Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wolfe Research cut Emerson Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Monday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.85.

In related news, Director Arthur F. Golden purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $51.47 per share, with a total value of $257,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 81,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,215,290.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE EMR traded down $1.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.09. The company had a trading volume of 7,373,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,298,105. The company has a market cap of $28.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.38. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $38.00 and a 52 week high of $78.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.44 and its 200 day moving average is $69.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 11.79%. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.20%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

Further Reading: Inverted Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.