Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) Shares Acquired by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,521,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 207,369 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.35% of Encana worth $21,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Encana by 318.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 797,623 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,775,000 after acquiring an additional 606,969 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Encana by 6.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 733,199 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,373,000 after acquiring an additional 46,896 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Encana by 12.5% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 36,132 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 4,013 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in Encana in the third quarter valued at $2,252,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Encana in the third quarter valued at $33,555,000. 73.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ECA opened at $2.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.93 and a 200-day moving average of $6.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 2.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.04. Encana Corp has a 52-week low of $3.70 and a 52-week high of $7.70.

ECA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen cut shares of Encana from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Encana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Scotiabank cut shares of Encana from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Encana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.20 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Encana from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.26.

About Encana

Encana Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It holds interests in various assets, including the Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta; Duvernay in west central Alberta; and other upstream operations comprising Wheatland in southern Alberta, Horn River in northeast British Columbia, and Deep Panuke located in offshore Nova Scotia in Canada.

