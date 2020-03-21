Energi Market Capitalization Reaches $36.88 Million (NRG)

Energi (CURRENCY:NRG) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. One Energi coin can currently be purchased for about $1.36 or 0.00021828 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. Energi has a market capitalization of $36.88 million and $682,130.00 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Energi has traded 16.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002544 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015994 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.04 or 0.02663011 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.05 or 0.00193287 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00040492 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00036284 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000181 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Energi

Energi launched on April 25th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 27,100,742 coins. The official website for Energi is www.energi.world. The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Energi

Energi can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

