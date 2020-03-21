Energo Achieves Market Cap of $97,749.39 (TSL)

Energo (CURRENCY:TSL) traded 13.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. One Energo token can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including Gate.io, Coinnest, CoinBene and CoinEgg. Energo has a total market capitalization of $97,749.39 and $469.00 worth of Energo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Energo has traded down 9.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Energo alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00054931 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000618 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $271.58 or 0.04394924 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00070140 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00038284 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00006226 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00016088 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00011972 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003758 BTC.

About Energo

Energo is a token. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2017. Energo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 602,378,920 tokens. The official message board for Energo is blog.energolabs.com. Energo’s official Twitter account is @Energo Labs. Energo’s official website is www.energolabs.com.

Buying and Selling Energo

Energo can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Coinrail, Coinnest, CoinBene and CoinEgg. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Energo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Energo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.