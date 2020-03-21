Enigma (ENG) Price Hits $0.11

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. One Enigma token can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00001786 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, AirSwap, ABCC and GOPAX. Over the last seven days, Enigma has traded 11% higher against the U.S. dollar. Enigma has a total market cap of $8.26 million and $649,681.00 worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $71.38 or 0.01154882 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00047892 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000118 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000045 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 36.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000698 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Enigma Token Profile

ENG is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 28th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,836,171 tokens. The official website for Enigma is enigma.co. Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Enigma Token Trading

Enigma can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: AirSwap, ABCC, Mercatox, Hotbit, Liqui, Binance, Huobi, OKEx, Bittrex, Upbit, Tidex, HitBTC, GOPAX and Kyber Network. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enigma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Enigma using one of the exchanges listed above.

