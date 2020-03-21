EnterCoin Price Reaches $0.0028 (ENTRC)

EnterCoin (CURRENCY:ENTRC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. One EnterCoin token can currently be bought for $0.0028 or 0.00000044 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24 and Instant Bitex. During the last week, EnterCoin has traded 25.6% lower against the dollar. EnterCoin has a total market cap of $8,909.34 and $31.00 worth of EnterCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get EnterCoin alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00053332 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000613 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $277.15 or 0.04377331 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00069569 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00038352 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00006162 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015634 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00011608 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003679 BTC.

About EnterCoin

EnterCoin (CRYPTO:ENTRC) is a token. Its launch date was October 12th, 2017. EnterCoin’s total supply is 6,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,190,129 tokens. EnterCoin’s official Twitter account is @enter_coin. The official website for EnterCoin is entercoin.net.

EnterCoin Token Trading

EnterCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Instant Bitex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EnterCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EnterCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EnterCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EnterCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EnterCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.