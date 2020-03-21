Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 505,700 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 19,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.91% of Enterprise Financial Services worth $24,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EFSC. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 1,770.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 184,516 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,519,000 after buying an additional 174,652 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC grew its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 513,205 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,742,000 after purchasing an additional 160,027 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 3,306.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 155,651 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,342,000 after purchasing an additional 151,082 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,731,153 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,459,000 after purchasing an additional 103,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 981,825 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,334,000 after purchasing an additional 55,715 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John S. Eulich acquired 5,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.57 per share, for a total transaction of $229,034.82. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,146 shares in the company, valued at $234,503.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Scott Richard Goodman sold 825 shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $37,125.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 47,505 shares in the company, valued at $2,137,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EFSC. TheStreet cut shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:EFSC traded down $1.74 on Friday, hitting $26.25. The company had a trading volume of 212,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,122. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.08. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a 1-year low of $25.72 and a 1-year high of $48.81. The stock has a market cap of $743.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.23.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09. The firm had revenue of $76.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.78 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 26.17% and a return on equity of 12.80%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This is an increase from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.65%.

Enterprise Financial Services Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

