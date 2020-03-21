Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Bought by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 146.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,012,853 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 601,576 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $28,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EPD. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 26,287 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 15,954 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 18,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 46,081 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 47,520 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. 37.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EPD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $36.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Piper Sandler downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Enterprise Products Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.20.

Shares of EPD opened at $14.56 on Friday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $10.27 and a 52 week high of $30.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $26.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.48.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.04). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 14.00%. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.23%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.79%.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director Randa Duncan Williams purchased 103,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.13 per share, for a total transaction of $2,897,390.00. Also, Director Richard H. Bachmann purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.27 per share, for a total transaction of $184,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,631,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,012,958.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 1,113,700 shares of company stock worth $26,612,360 in the last quarter. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

