Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 21,388 Shares of Aimmune Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AIMT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AIMT) by 83.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 21,388 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Aimmune Therapeutics worth $1,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Aimmune Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Aimmune Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $239,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Aimmune Therapeutics by 61.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 82,303 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 31,362 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. 76.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AIMT. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics from to in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (down previously from $33.00) on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities lowered shares of Aimmune Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.33.

In related news, CEO Jayson Donald Alexander Dallas acquired 2,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.74 per share, with a total value of $49,942.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas T. Sheehy sold 10,000 shares of Aimmune Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total value of $330,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 132,665 shares of company stock worth $1,650,792 and have sold 30,400 shares worth $1,045,100. Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

AIMT opened at $11.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.81 and its 200 day moving average is $26.89. Aimmune Therapeutics Inc has a 12-month low of $10.09 and a 12-month high of $37.00.

Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.06). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.95) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Aimmune Therapeutics Inc will post -3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies. Its lead Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy (CODIT) product candidate is AR101, an investigational biologic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy.

