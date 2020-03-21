Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 4,085 Shares of Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) by 23.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,228 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,085 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $1,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ZEN. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Zendesk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $400,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zendesk by 31.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 145,144 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,578,000 after buying an additional 34,329 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new position in shares of Zendesk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $511,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 5,120.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 82,849 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,038,000 after acquiring an additional 81,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 2.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 176,081 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,833,000 after acquiring an additional 4,323 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Elena Gomez sold 5,000 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.69, for a total value of $308,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,393,885.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Adrian Mcdermott sold 3,482 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.85, for a total value of $271,073.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,613,046.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 130,557 shares of company stock worth $11,380,206. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

ZEN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of Zendesk in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Zendesk in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Zendesk from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Zendesk from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Zendesk from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.38.

Shares of NYSE ZEN opened at $56.88 on Friday. Zendesk Inc has a 1 year low of $50.23 and a 1 year high of $94.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.52 and a 200 day moving average of $76.76. The stock has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.94 and a beta of 1.24.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 20.78% and a negative return on equity of 26.87%. The business had revenue of $229.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Zendesk Inc will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, applications, and mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that powers customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Sell, a sales force automation software to enhance productivity, processes, and pipeline visibility for sales teams; Zendesk Connect that manages customer communication across channels; and Zendesk Explore, which provides analytics for businesses to measure and enhance the customer experience.

