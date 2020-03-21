Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 9,886 Shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) by 24.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,716 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,886 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NeoGenomics were worth $1,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in NeoGenomics by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,770,947 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $81,050,000 after purchasing an additional 69,457 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in NeoGenomics by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,920,723 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $56,181,000 after acquiring an additional 90,617 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its position in NeoGenomics by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 985,218 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,837,000 after acquiring an additional 47,356 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in NeoGenomics by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 834,392 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $24,406,000 after acquiring an additional 129,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in NeoGenomics by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 682,537 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $19,965,000 after acquiring an additional 15,873 shares during the last quarter. 89.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NeoGenomics news, insider Robert J. Shovlin sold 98,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.86, for a total transaction of $3,027,149.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 249,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,706,760.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven C. Jones sold 297,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.77, for a total value of $8,553,321.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 195,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,616,882.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on NeoGenomics in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded NeoGenomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Raymond James upped their price target on NeoGenomics from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded NeoGenomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on NeoGenomics from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.43.

NASDAQ NEO opened at $25.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 363.91 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.52 and a 12 month high of $34.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.18 and a 200-day moving average of $26.29.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The medical research company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. NeoGenomics had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 1.96%. The company had revenue of $106.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NeoGenomics

NeoGenomics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of cancer-focused genetic testing laboratories in the United States; and laboratories in Switzerland and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company's laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, academic centers, and other clinical laboratories.

