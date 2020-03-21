Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 109,743 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,008 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust were worth $1,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000.

EFT stock opened at $8.95 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.34. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a 52-week low of $7.31 and a 52-week high of $14.14.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.079 per share. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in fixed income securities operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans.

