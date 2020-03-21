Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 3,604 Shares of Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,641 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,604 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Legg Mason were worth $1,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Legg Mason by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,676,338 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $167,927,000 after buying an additional 40,341 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in Legg Mason by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 818,431 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,390,000 after acquiring an additional 178,385 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Legg Mason by 27.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 800,023 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,552,000 after acquiring an additional 171,076 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Legg Mason by 12.4% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 693,860 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,516,000 after acquiring an additional 76,813 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Legg Mason by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 489,042 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $17,562,000 after purchasing an additional 24,698 shares during the last quarter. 86.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Legg Mason news, insider Legg Mason, Inc. purchased 1,681,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.11 per share, for a total transaction of $16,999,995.33. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Legg Mason from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Legg Mason in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Legg Mason from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Legg Mason from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Legg Mason in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.18.

Shares of Legg Mason stock opened at $46.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.57. Legg Mason Inc has a 52-week low of $26.36 and a 52-week high of $50.70.

Legg Mason (NYSE:LM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.08. Legg Mason had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The company had revenue of $753.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $730.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.55) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Legg Mason Inc will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 18th. Legg Mason’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.63%.

About Legg Mason

Legg Mason, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides investment management and related services to company-sponsored mutual funds and other investment vehicles including pension funds, foundations, endowments, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, private banks, family offices, individuals, as well as to global, institutional, and retail clients.

