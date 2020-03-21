Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 4,325 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) by 37.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,830 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,325 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.08% of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF worth $1,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWY. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 95.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. LifePlan Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $219,000.

IWY opened at $74.96 on Friday. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.55 and a fifty-two week high of $106.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $96.70 and its 200 day moving average is $93.39.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

