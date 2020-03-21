Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 55,385 Shares of First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) by 148.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 55,385 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Horizon National were worth $1,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in First Horizon National by 510.2% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in First Horizon National during the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in First Horizon National during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Horizon National in the 4th quarter worth $190,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in First Horizon National during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 88.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Scott M. Niswonger bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.08 per share, with a total value of $908,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 821,273 shares in the company, valued at $7,457,158.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 185,434 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total value of $3,074,495.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 858,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,237,726.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

FHN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird raised First Horizon National from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of First Horizon National from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of First Horizon National from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of First Horizon National from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Horizon National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Horizon National has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.28.

Shares of FHN stock opened at $7.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.66. First Horizon National Corp has a fifty-two week low of $6.27 and a fifty-two week high of $17.42.

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $494.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.61 million. First Horizon National had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that First Horizon National Corp will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from First Horizon National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. First Horizon National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.14%.

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Tennessee Bank National Association that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

