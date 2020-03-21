Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 63.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,438 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 58,827 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $1,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 174,291 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,918,000 after acquiring an additional 15,278 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Helmerich & Payne in the third quarter valued at $309,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 134,135 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,094,000 after purchasing an additional 20,223 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 122.6% in the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 60,885 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after buying an additional 33,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the fourth quarter valued at $6,695,000. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on HP. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Argus downgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “sell” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $65.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.98.

HP opened at $13.16 on Friday. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.40 and a 12 month high of $64.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.54.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $614.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $604.21 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 4.29%. The company’s revenue was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 21.58%. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is 162.29%.

In other news, insider Todd Willard Benson purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.21 per share, for a total transaction of $202,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 49,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,292.37. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

