Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Nevro Corp (NYSE:NVRO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Nevro Corp (NYSE:NVRO) by 72.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,659 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 33,444 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Nevro were worth $1,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVRO. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in shares of Nevro by 148.6% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 276 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Nevro by 87.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Nevro in the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Nevro in the fourth quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nevro in the fourth quarter valued at $248,000.

In other Nevro news, CFO Andrew H. Galligan sold 17,718 shares of Nevro stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total value of $2,128,108.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NVRO opened at $70.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 5.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -20.89 and a beta of 0.55. Nevro Corp has a one year low of $54.00 and a one year high of $148.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $127.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.00.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $114.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.83 million. Nevro had a negative net margin of 26.57% and a negative return on equity of 49.96%. Research analysts predict that Nevro Corp will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Nevro from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Nevro from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Nevro from $125.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Nevro in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Nevro from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.92.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

