Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in VanEck Vectors Short Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:SMB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Short Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:SMB) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,542 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,906 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.80% of VanEck Vectors Short Municipal ETF worth $1,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Short Municipal ETF by 73.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 2,503 shares during the last quarter. Dohj LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Short Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter worth $189,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Short Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter worth $241,000. Personal Wealth Partners purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Short Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter worth $250,000. Finally, Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Short Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $256,000.

Shares of VanEck Vectors Short Municipal ETF stock opened at $16.59 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Short Municipal ETF has a 1 year low of $15.66 and a 1 year high of $18.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.77.

VanEck Vectors Short Municipal ETF Company Profile

Market Vectors Short Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Short Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 1 to 6 years.

