Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $1.44 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ) by 69.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,433 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,895 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.29% of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF worth $1,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PSJ. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 75.8% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $195,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $196,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA PSJ opened at $75.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.29. Invesco Dynamic Software ETF has a 12-month low of $70.36 and a 12-month high of $107.40.

PowerShares Dynamic Software Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Software Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

