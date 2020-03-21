Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $1.52 Million Holdings in Kemper Corp (NYSE:KMPR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Kemper Corp (NYSE:KMPR) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,593 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,956 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kemper were worth $1,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMPR. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in Kemper in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kemper by 217.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kemper during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Kemper during the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kemper by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 69.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Mark A. Green sold 34,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $2,628,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,141 shares in the company, valued at $2,442,716. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David P. Storch sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.11, for a total value of $865,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,997,158.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of KMPR stock opened at $58.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.39. Kemper Corp has a 12 month low of $55.90 and a 12 month high of $91.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.03. Kemper had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kemper Corp will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. This is an increase from Kemper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.14%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on KMPR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kemper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Kemper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th.

Kemper Profile

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance.

